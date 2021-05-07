Credit Suisse Group Cuts The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $185.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.06.

The Clorox stock opened at $184.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

