Credit Suisse Group Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $78.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.93.

EBAY opened at $58.82 on Monday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

