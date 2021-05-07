Credit Suisse Group Increases Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $250.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

ECL traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,971. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of -61.96, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

