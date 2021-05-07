Credit Suisse Group Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $25.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAA. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Under Armour from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.