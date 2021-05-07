Credit Suisse Group Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $261.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $238.00 to $261.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,809. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average of $217.53. The stock has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

