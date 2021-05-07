Credit Suisse Group Trims 3M (NYSE:MMM) Target Price to $210.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $193.45.

MMM stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.90. 48,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,570. The company has a 50-day moving average of $195.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.93. The company has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $2,595,271 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 50,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of 3M by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 97,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

