CRH (NYSE:CRH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRH. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CRH to a sector perform rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.88. 16,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.48. CRH has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $50.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CRH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 9.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in CRH by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

