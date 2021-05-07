Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issues Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CRNX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. 604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,411. The company has a market cap of $620.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 304,136 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

