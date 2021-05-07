Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Trading Up 7% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $42.28 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 26,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 894,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.33.

The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Get Criteo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,278 shares of company stock worth $146,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Criteo by 845.9% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Criteo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.