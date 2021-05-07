Critical Analysis: Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) versus OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

OI (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) and Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

OI has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Koninklijke KPN has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OI and Koninklijke KPN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OI -76.90% -122.94% -19.34% Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of OI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OI and Koninklijke KPN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OI $4.55 billion 0.01 -$2.28 billion N/A N/A Koninklijke KPN $6.39 billion 2.26 $701.12 million $0.17 20.24

Koninklijke KPN has higher revenue and earnings than OI.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for OI and Koninklijke KPN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OI 0 1 1 0 2.50 Koninklijke KPN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats OI on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OI Company Profile

Oi S.A., a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; and mobile voice and data telecommunications services, as well as value-added services. It also provides wholesale interconnection, network usage, and traffic transportation services to other telecommunications providers. In addition, the company offers financial, payment and credit systems, network, data traffic, call center and telemarketing, and Wi-Fi Internet services; and business consulting and management services, as well as preparation of projects and economic studies. Further, the company is involved in raising funds in the international market; telephone directory publishing and operation of related databases; investment management, property investment, and receivables portfolio management activities; and the purchase and sale of real estate. As of December 31, 2019, it had 7.0 million residential fixed lines in service customers; 4.2 million asymmetric digital subscriber line subscribers; 1.45 million residential pay TV subscribers; and 36.8 million mobile subscribers. It serves residential, subscription and prepaid, and mobile broadband customers, as well as small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Brasil Telecom S.A. and changed its name to Oi S.A. in February 2012. Oi S.A. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. On June 20, 2016, Oi S.A. along with its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties. The company also provides cloud and security services; and workplace and related services to large corporate customers. Koninklijke KPN N.V. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

