Critical Analysis: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 3.54 $87.86 million $2.27 7.41 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.17 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.21

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanger Factory Outlet Centers -0.76% -0.82% -0.12% Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52%

Risk and Volatility

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 3 0 0 1.60 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential downside of 44.97%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $3.28, suggesting a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Tanger Factory Outlet Centers on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

