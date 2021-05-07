Critical Review: Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)

Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.57% -1.56% Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Energy Minerals and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel $13.56 billion 4.21 $5.78 billion N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Energy Minerals.

Risk & Volatility

Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pure Energy Minerals and Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel 1 3 2 0 2.17

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.09%. Given Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel beats Pure Energy Minerals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments. It explores for, extracts, and refines ore and nonmetallic minerals; and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. The company's products include nickel, palladium, copper, platinum, cobalt, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, silver, gold, selenium, tellurium, sulphur, sodium sulfate, and sodium chloride. It is also involved in property and equipment rental, gas extraction and transportation, electricity production and distribution, construction, mining and metallurgy repairs, spare parts production, geological works and construction, distribution, research, fuel supply, river shipping, and airport businesses, as well as acts as an air company. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

