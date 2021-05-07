Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.420 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.37-0.42 EPS.

Shares of CCRN traded up $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.