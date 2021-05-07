Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of Cryoport stock traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,295. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.61.

In other Cryoport news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $231,893.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

