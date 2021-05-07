Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.22, but opened at $58.36. Cryoport shares last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 21,120 shares trading hands.

The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Cryoport alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

In other Cryoport news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 655.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

About Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.