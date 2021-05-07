CryptoBonusMiles Reaches Market Cap of $4.83 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $328,776.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00086498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.00788222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00101840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.48 or 0.09187523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00046599 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

