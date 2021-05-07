Cryptocean 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $179,657.00 (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $179,657.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

