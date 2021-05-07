Cryptopay Price Up 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for $0.0777 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $193.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00019453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00063989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.81 or 0.00802415 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00102643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,121.14 or 0.08995676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.