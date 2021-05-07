Cryptopay Trading 17.7% Higher This Week (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.82 million and $89.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cryptopay Coin Profile

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

