Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $5,380,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $2,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MicroVision by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 205,767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. 8.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of MVIS opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -127.27 and a beta of 3.61. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MicroVision

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

