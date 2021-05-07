Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA stock opened at $580.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $361.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $572.16 and its 200 day moving average is $545.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $301.32 and a 52-week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

