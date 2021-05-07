Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 590.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,865 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,427 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 13,384 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 74.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after purchasing an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.63%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.