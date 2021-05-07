Csenge Advisory Group Has $229,000 Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pentair were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $217,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 4.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Pentair by 7.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $7,787,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,181,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,607,000 after buying an additional 87,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNR opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $67.98.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.27.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

