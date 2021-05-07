Csenge Advisory Group Invests $281,000 in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Global X China Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X China Consumer ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHIQ stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Global X China Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

