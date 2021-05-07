Csenge Advisory Group Takes $204,000 Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FBHS opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $299,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

