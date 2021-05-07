Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 912.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

SUSL stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $48.48 and a 12-month high of $73.25.

