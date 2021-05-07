CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CSL from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

CSL stock opened at $108.13 on Tuesday. CSL has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.38.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. CSL’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

