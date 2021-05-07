CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $102.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $103.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

