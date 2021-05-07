CTS (NYSE:CTS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components and supplies these products to OEMs in the aerospace, communications, defense, industrial, information technology, medical and transportation markets. CTS focus on providing advanced technology, exceptional customer service and superior value to industry partners throughout the globe. CTS aims to be at the forefront of technology, delivering innovative sensing, connectivity and motion solutions for the creation and advancement of products and services around the world. CTS Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of electronic components and sensors, as well as the provision of electronics manufacturing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services, and Components and Sensors. “

CTS opened at $32.56 on Monday. CTS has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.81 million. CTS had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 7.16%. CTS’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CTS by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CTS during the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in CTS by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

