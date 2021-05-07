Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%.

Cubic stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 347,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cubic has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61.

Get Cubic alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on CUB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.36.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.