Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective upped by Truist Securities from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $124.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $124.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

