Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Down to $31.86

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.86, but opened at $30.77. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $31.40, with a volume of 1,771 shares traded.

CGEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.