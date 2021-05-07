Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CMLS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.69. 1,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

