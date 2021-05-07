CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.25.
Shares of CVAC opened at $93.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.13. CureVac has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $151.80.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
