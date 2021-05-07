Curve DAO Token (CRV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $497.64 Million

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $497.64 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $3.68 or 0.00006429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00083954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.75 or 0.00798812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,062.00 or 0.08833539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,477,184,198 coins and its circulating supply is 273,444,536 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

