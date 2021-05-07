Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Raymond James

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of CWK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,216. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

