cVault.finance Price Up 20.4% Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,931.12 or 0.13762910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $79.31 million and approximately $202,352.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00086592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.94 or 0.00799874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00102400 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.41 or 0.08875059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance (CRYPTO:CORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

