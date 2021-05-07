CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.82. The company had a trading volume of 181,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,965. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $111.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

