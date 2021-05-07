CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 721,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 6,891,094 shares.The stock last traded at $82.42 and had previously closed at $81.12.

The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders have sold 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.03.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

