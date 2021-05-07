Cwm LLC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $66,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,426.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.79, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

