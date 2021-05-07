Cwm LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of LTC Properties worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

Shares of LTC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.95. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

