Cwm LLC Has $989,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM opened at $96.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53. The company has a market cap of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $96.98.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

