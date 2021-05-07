Cwm LLC Purchases 2,631 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after acquiring an additional 866,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after acquiring an additional 508,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 444,687 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $90.96 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $95.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

