Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,719.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,914,023. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $533.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.53 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

