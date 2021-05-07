Cybg (LON:CYBG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.95 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 137.60 ($1.80). Approximately 2,415,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,181,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.15 ($1.79).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 137.60.

About Cybg (LON:CYBG)

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

