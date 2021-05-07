DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $10.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.36 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.71.

Shares of COST opened at $382.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.88. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

