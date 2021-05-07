DA Davidson Comments on Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Rigby forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,895,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $1,922,652.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 489,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth $4,400,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,166,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

