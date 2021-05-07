DA Davidson Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $80.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $112.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.72. Datadog has a 52 week low of $47.26 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2,377.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $2,461,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,959.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,425,065 shares of company stock worth $124,746,715. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $849,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

