DA Davidson Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $550.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $480.00 to $550.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2022 earnings at $27.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $529.70.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $562.33. 14,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,101. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $377.27 and a 52-week high of $564.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

