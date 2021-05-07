DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zoom Video Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZM. Bank of America started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a hold rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $428.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.31. The company had a trading volume of 111,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,345. The stock has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.72, for a total transaction of $6,694,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,694,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total transaction of $60,904,034.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,981 shares of company stock worth $144,655,835. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

